Swiss approve extraditing key figure in German tax scam case

BERLIN (AP) — The Swiss government has approved the extradition of a key figure sought by Germany in a massive tax evasion case. The Federal Office of Justice said Friday that it had given the green light on Aug. 20 for the extradition of German lawyer Hanno Berger. The lawyer, who was arrested in Switzerland last month, has been indicted in Germany on suspicion of tax evasion in connection with the so-called cum-ex scheme. Berger is accused of helping investment bankers who swapped shares to collect multiple reimbursement for taxes they had only paid once.