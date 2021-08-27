Couple hopeful for children’s future after escape from Kabul

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An Afghan couple who arrived in the United States this week navigated the streets of Taliban-controlled Kabul with their six children for three days before making it onto a rescue flight. The family was safe Thursday at their relative’s home near Philadelphia. The couple said life had been better in Afghanistan during the U.S.-led occupation of the last 20 years. They feared they might get hurt while trying to flee Afghanistan, but said they knew an escape would mean a better future for their children.