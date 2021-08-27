Skip to Content

Broadway theaters attack virus: ‘This is absolutely doable’

AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a woman who has seen the play “Pass Over” multiple times in just a few days. She’s not exactly a super fan. Dr. Blythe Adamson loves the play, but she’s after something more than a jolt of live theater. She’s seeking ways to lower the risks of COVID-19 transmission. Adamson is tasked with making the August Wilson Theatre safer on both sides of the stage. She is part of a new group crucial to Broadway reopening this season, professionals grounded in science tasked with ensuring a COVID-19 free zone. They agree on multiple, overlapping efforts that include rigorous personal testing and air filters everywhere. It means listening to the latest science and changing protocols if necessary. 

Associated Press

