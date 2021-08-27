World stocks generally higher ahead of Fed comments

SINGAPORE (AP) — World stocks are generally edging higher as investors await more guidance on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s easing plans. Germany’s DAX climbed almost 0.1% in early trading while the FTSE 100 in Britain rose 0.1%. Wall Street was positioned for gains. Markets are awaiting comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is to speak at the central bank’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later Friday. Any indications of when the bank will start scaling back on asset purchases will be closely watched. So will any signs of concern about the coronavirus delta variant, which could signal a cautiousness toward tapering, analysts say.