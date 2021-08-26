Tropical Storm Ida prompts hurricane watch for New Orleans

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ida has formed in the Caribbean and forecasters say it's aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana’s governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans.

The governor says all the state's coastline is in the storm's forecast cone and says it could arrive as a major hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ida is expected to cross western Cuba as a tropical storm starting Friday afternoon and then strengthen, reaching the Gulf Coast by Sunday.

It says there's an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds.