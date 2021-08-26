Kenny Malone, drummer on on Dolly, Dobie Gray hits, dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drummer Kenny Malone, an in-demand session player who played on hits by Dolly Parton, Dobie Gray and more, has died. He was 83. Malone’s friend Dave Pomeroy said he died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He is credited on hundreds of records, including hits like “Drift Away.” He was known for a unique style of hand drumming and combining percussion techniques with traditional drumming. Originally from Denver, Malone served in the U.S. Navy Band and worked with famed Nashville producer “Cowboy” Jack Clement in the 1970s. Other musicians he worked with include Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, George Jones, Charley Pride and Kenny Rogers.