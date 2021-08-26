Female Afghan robotics team hopes to work for country

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An all-woman Afghan robotics team known as the “Afghan Dreamers” are now safe in Mexico, but they say they want to help others who remain in their country after the Taliban takeover. The five women, accompanied by one man, arrived Tuesday after travelling through six countries to reach Mexico. They fled Afghanistan after the takeover of the country earlier this month by the Taliban, who have been hostile to women working or going to school after a certain age. They said Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press that they intended to keep working, and save those who were left behind.