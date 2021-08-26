World stocks slip following record Wall Street charge

SINGAPORE (AP) — World stocks are broadly lower following a charge on Wall Street that drove indices to all-time highs for the second straight day. France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX declined 0.2% in early trading on Thursday. Wall Street was set for a mixed open. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which hit record highs on Wednesday, fell 0.1% and 0.2% respectively. That of the Dow was marginally higher. Traders are watching the Federal Reserve’s annual convention in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which begins Thursday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the convention on Friday.