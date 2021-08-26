Al Capone’s favorite gun, personal items head to auction

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Al Capone is infamous for having been a ruthless mob boss, but one of his granddaughters says Capone’s softer side will shine through when the family auctions some of his personal belongings in October. Items heading for the block include a diamond-encrusted pocket watch, family photographs and his favorite handgun. The Prohibition-era gangster’s three surviving granddaughters will also sell a letter he wrote to their father and his only child from the now-closed federal penitentiary on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay. That’s where he served 11 years after his 1934 tax evasion conviction in Chicago. The auction will be held on October 8th in Sacramento.