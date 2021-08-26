9 dead when crane collapses in Kenya’s capital, police say

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya’s capital say nine people are dead after a crane collapsed at a high-rise construction site in Nairobi. An officer says the crane collapsed midday Thursday while it was being dismantled by workers. He says another worker was seriously injured. The collapse is under investigation. A worker at the site says the crane fell after its work was completed on the 14th floor. He says two Chinese engineers are among the victims. The project to build a student hostel is being supervised by a Chinese construction firm.