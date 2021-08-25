The Latest: Uganda says 51 evacuees arrive at US request

Uganda’s government says 51 people evacuated from Afghanistan have arrived in the East African country at the request of the United States. Authorities said in a statement that the group, transported to Uganda in a chartered flight, arrived early Wednesday. That statement said they included men, women and children. No more details were given on the identities of the evacuees. Ugandan officials said last week the country will shelter up to 2,000 people fleeing the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. They said the Afghans would be brought to Uganda in small groups in a temporary arrangement before they are relocated elsewhere. Uganda has long been a security ally of the U.S., especially on security matters in the region.