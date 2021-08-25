Mexico welcomes 124 Afghan refugee journalists, families

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has welcomed a group of 124 Afghan media workers and their families who fled their country after the Taliban takeover.

The group arrived aboard a flight in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday.

The Afghans had worked for various media outlets, and had requested humanitarian visas because of the Taliban’s hostility toward journalists.

The New York Times reported that a group of its journalists had been taken in by Mexico and arrived Wednesday.

Mexico accepted its first group of refugees from Afghanistan on Tuesday, when five women and one man arrived in Mexico City.