Iran Parliament approves most of new president’s ministers

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV reports that Iran’s hard-liner dominated Parliament has voted to approve the majority of ministers proposed by newly elected President Ibrahim Raisi. Lawmakers voted Wednesday in favor of 18 out of 19 ministers proposed by Raisi after five days of hearings and discussions. Lawmakers did not vote for Hossein Baghgoli, nominated for education minister, whose experience was disputed during hearings. He received 76 votes out of 286 present lawmakers. The chamber has 290 seats. Raisi had appealed to lawmakers to vote quickly to approve his nominees so the government can get to work dealing with the pandemic and economic situation in the country suffering from years of U.S. sanctions.