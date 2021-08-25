1st Paralympic gold medal goes to Paige Greco of Australia

TOKYO (AP) — Australian cyclist Paige Greco has earned the first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics. She won the 3,000-meter pursuit on the track at the velodrome. Wang Xiaomei of China was second and bronze went to Denise Schindler of Germany. It was the first of 24 gold medals up for grabs as the Paralympics got underway in the middle of a pandemic that has seen new cases in Tokyo soar since the Olympics opened just over a month ago. Medals on the first day were also contested in swimming and wheelchair fencing.