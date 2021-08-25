Global stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed as investors look ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus. London and Frankfurt advanced in early trading while Tokyo, Hong Kong and Paris declined. Wall Street futures edged higher after the benchmark S&P 500 index hit its second record in two weeks. Investors are looking to Friday’s annual Jackson Hole gathering for signs of when the U.S. central bank might reduce bond purchases and withdraw other economic stimulus. Some officials say that should start soon as hiring and inflation rise, while others want to wait for stronger data to show a recovery is established.