51 evacuees from Afghanistan arrive in Uganda at US request

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s government says 51 people evacuated from Afghanistan have arrived in the East African country at the request of the United States. Authorities said in a statement that the group was transported to Uganda on a chartered flight and arrived early Wednesday. They say the evacuees included men, women and children but provided no further details. Ugandan officials said last week that the country would shelter up to 2,000 people fleeing the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. Some activists and opponents of President Yoweri Museveni say the U.S. arrangement with Uganda is problematic because it appears blind to allegations of rights abuses and bad governance in a country that’s never had a peaceful transfer of power.