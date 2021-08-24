Afghan airlift records best day yet: 20,000-plus flown out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military has pulled off its biggest day of evacuation flights of Afghanistan since the operation began. And amid the tense operation to get people out of the country, a U.S. official says CIA Director William Burns secretly flew to Kabul on Monday to meet with the Taliban’s top political leader. The White House says about 21,600 people were flown safely out of Taliban-held Afghanistan in the 24-hour period that ended early Tuesday aboard a combination of U.S. and non-U.S. controlled aircraft. The previous day’s total was about 10,400 people flown out aboard 28 U.S. military flights.