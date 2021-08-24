House moderates offered deal to ease Biden budget standoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Compromising with moderates, House Democratic leaders will try again to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle. They hope to end a standoff Tuesday that halted proceedings. A band of moderate lawmakers is threatening to withhold their support for the $3.5 trillion plan. The moderates are demanding the House first approve a $1 trillion public works package that’s already passed the Senate. House leaders are offering them a Sept. 27 date certain for a vote on the bipartisan bill as a compromise. The House resumes at 12 noon Tuesday, and procedural votes may be back on track.