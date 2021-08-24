Bear caught on video stealing package from Connecticut porch

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who had a package stolen from her front step discovered the culprit was a black bear. Kristin Levine, of Bristol, posted the Facebook video from her home surveillance camera Monday showing the bear sauntering across her driveway with the Amazon package in its mouth. Levine told NBC Connecticut she got an alert from her security system about five minutes after Amazon dropped off the package and saw the bear when she checked the security camera footage. She says the bear ended up dropping off the package, which contained toilet paper, in a neighbor’s yard.