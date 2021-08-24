Global shares mostly rise, momentum fizzles on virus worries

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly gaining, boosted by a near-record rise on Wall Street. Still, early momentum Tuesday began to fizzle over worries about the economic fallout from surging coronavirus infections in Asia. European shares were little changed and mixed in early trading. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China all finished higher. Some parts of Asia have had slower vaccine rollouts than the U.S. and Europe and are at a greater risk for the more contagious delta variant. The relatively slow vaccination campaigns outside mainland China have hurt consumer spending, tourism, industrial production and exports.