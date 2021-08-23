Ukraine’s leader vows to do all he can to bring back Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian president has vowed to do all he can to bring back the peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Russia seven years ago. And he has urged Ukraine’s international allies to support the effort. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at the Crimean Platform summit, called by Ukraine to build up pressure on Russia over the 2014 annexation that has been denounced as illegal by most of the world. Russia’s relations with the West have sunk to post-Cold War lows as a result. Top officials from 46 countries and blocs took part in the summit. A Kremlin spokesman denounced it as an “anti-Russian event.”