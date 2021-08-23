All about Henri as storm wanes, plods through US Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — A weakening Henri is churning deeper inland in the Northeast but is taking its time. Rhode Island, where it came ashore, is quiet and already mopping up. But Henri is drenching parts of Connecticut, upstate New York, New Jersey and northeast Pennsylvania with rain that has caused disruptive street flooding in some places. After veering west, forecasters say Henri will slowly bank back eastward later Monday. It’s expected to skirt parts of Vermont and New Hampshire before heading out into the Gulf of Maine. Once a hurricane, then a tropical storm, Henri has been downgraded again to a tropical depression.