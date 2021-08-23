New this week: ‘Clickbait,’ Sturgill Simpson and Addison Rae

This week’s new entertainment releases include a Sturgill Simpson’s concept album called “The Ballad of Dood & Juanita” and TikTok star Addison Rae making her acting debut in a gender-flipped remake of the 1999 Freddie Prinze Jr and Rachael Leigh Cook teen comedy “She’s All That.” Looking for something to rouse you from the late summer doldrums? Trust “American Horror Story: Double Feature” to do the job, with a beach town that’s home to something inhuman. Want more angst? Try Netflix’s thriller “Clickbait,” in which an apparently ideal family man vanishes and then resurfaces, but not in a good way.