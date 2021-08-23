Herschel Walker registers in Georgia; run for Senate next?

ATLANTA (AP) — Former football great Herschel Walker has registered to vote in Georgia, a possible prelude to him running for U.S. Senate in 2022. Electronic voter registration records show Walker registered Tuesday at an Atlanta house owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard. Former President Donald Trump has been urging Walker to run for Senate as a Republican against Democrat Raphael Warnock next year. The 59-year-old Walker won a Heisman Trophy as a University of Georgia running back in 1982. He has been living in Texas, but his voter registration means he has declared Georgia to be his legal residence. Warnock won a special election runoff for the Senate seat in January, giving Democrats control of the Senate. He must run again in 2022.