Henri hurls rain as system settles atop swamped Northeast

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — The tropical depression Henri appears to be lingering in the Northeast, raising the prospect it will bring sustained rains and cause major flooding inland. The National Weather Service says the system is expected to stall Monday near the Connecticut-New York state line before moving east across New England. The agency says Henri could drop an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain Monday. That could possibly lead to flooding in some areas. Henri was a hurricane at one point before it made landfall in Rhode Island. It was downgraded to a tropical storm and is now a depression.