Global shares rise on Wall Street rally, despite virus fears

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are rising as investor sentiment receives a big boost from the rally last week on Wall Street. That’s despite worries about the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, not only in the region but across the world. European shares are rising in early trading, while benchmarks in Japan, China, South Korean and Australia finished higher. Escalating coronavirus infections remain a major concern for traders. Players are also watching the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later this week for clues on what might lie ahead on inflation.