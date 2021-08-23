Aid groups: Millions in Syria, Iraq losing access to water

BEIRUT (AP) — International aid groups are warning that millions of people in Syria and Iraq are losing access to water, electricity and food. The groups say the two Arab countries are suffering a rise in temperatures, low rainfall and drought, depriving many of drinking water. The drought is also affecting electricity supplies as low water levels are impacting dams. More than 5 million people in Syria directly depend on the Euphrates River while in Iraq, the loss of access to water from the Euphrates and Tigris River, and drought, threaten at least 7 million people.