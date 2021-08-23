Afghans in India call for refugee status after Taliban blitz

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of Afghans living in India are taking to the streets to ramp up demands for refugee status. Saturday’s protests came amid growing fears in the community following the swift takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. Most of the Afghans said they fled to India more than 10 years ago but are still waiting to be recognized as refugees. They said many get trapped within a complex bureaucratic registering for refugee status in India, and struggle to live a dignified life. The rally was held outside the U.N. refugee agency’s office in New Delhi. Another protest saw dozens of Indian activists as well as Afghans gather to denounce the Taliban.