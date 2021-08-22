Swedish PM Stefan Lofven to step down in November

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, is stepping down as head of government and the party in November. Sunday’s surprise announcement came ahead of next year’s general election and after Lofven in June became the first Swedish leader ever to lose a motion in parliament. He said he had informed the party leadership of his decision, adding that having been prime minister and head of the Social Democrats “have been fantastic years.” But the 63-year-old leader said “everything has an end and I want to give my successor the very best conditions.”