Portland, Oregon, preps for protests between opposing groups

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All available police personnel in Portland, Oregon, will report for duty because of expected rallies between opposing groups in downtown. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell says that despite predicted clashes Sunday, police will not necessarily be standing between opposing groups. Lovell and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler did not name the groups expected to gather that “may choose to confront one another” at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on Sunday afternoon. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a far-right event was later moved, but police concerns about possible violence remain. Similar events in Portland between groups with differing political ideations or affiliations have previously resulted in violent clashes.