Hurricane Henri closes in as the Northeast braces for impact

Hurricane Henri edged closer to landfall as millions on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages. Henri was on course to crash into a long stretch of northeastern coastline by midday Sunday. The center of the storm was projected to pass over the eastern tip of Long Island. Rain and flooding began in some areas overnight. Storm surges were also expected. People in the projected path spent Saturday scrambling to stock up on groceries and gasoline. Those close to the coast boarded up windows, and some evacuated.