Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nine moderate House Democrats are trying to upend leaders’ plans for enacting President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda. This week, they face a showdown. The nine are outnumbered and their party’s most powerful leaders are against them — Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Top Democrats want the House to quickly approve a budget resolution setting up future passage of legislation directing $3.5 trillion at safety net and environment programs. But the moderates are threatening to oppose the budget unless the House first approves a $1 trillion infrastructure package. And they have enough votes to block its approval in the narrowly divided chamber.