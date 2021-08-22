7 killed at Kabul airport; fighters seize areas from Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The British military says seven Afghan civilians have been killed in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport. The deaths happened amid the chaos of those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

Meanwhile, a group of fighters opposing the Taliban’s rule battle Sunday against the insurgents in the mountains and valleys to the north of Kabul, capturing several rural districts.

While details of the fighting remain unclear, it marks the first organized resistance to rise up against the Taliban since they blitzed across the country in under a week to seize the majority of the country and its capital.