As Cuomo exits, Hochul to take office minus ‘distractions’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to end his decade as New York’s governor Monday when Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over in a transfer that will break another glass ceiling for women in state politics. The transition between Democrats comes just under two weeks after Cuomo announced he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment battle over sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo had planned to run for a fourth term next year. Instead he is to leave office at 11:59 p.m. Hochul will become New York’s first female governor when she takes her oath in private moments after midnight.