Southern Democrats aim to export Georgia’s 2020 success

ATLANTA (AP) — After the success that Democrats in Georgia had in 2020, the Deep South battleground is working with other Southern states to help expand Democrats’ national footprint. It’s the latest example of the ripple effect that voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has had on Democrats as she decides whether to run for Georgia governor again in 2022. The Georgia Democratic Party is combining forces with other state parties in the region for joint fundraising appeals, aiming to help those states make earlier-than-usual investments in voter registration and field organizing before next year’s midterm elections.