Hurricane Grace hits Mexico’s Gulf coast and then weakens

VERACRUZ, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Grace hit Mexico’s Gulf as a major Category 3 storm, drenching coastal and inland areas before as it weakened rapidly. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip. But it rapidly drew in power from the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico on Friday as it moved toward the country’s mainland. Grace had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph) late Friday. The storm lost strength and was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday as it swirled inland over a mountain range.