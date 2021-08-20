Roller coaster closed after object flies off ride, injures 1

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio says the world’s second-tallest roller coaster won’t open again this year after a person standing in line was hit in the head by a metal object that flew off the ride. Cedar Point says its 420-foot tall Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster will remain closed while authorities investigate. Park and state officials have released very few details about what happened last weekend. The parks says a “small metal object” came off the coaster as it was nearing the end and hit a female guest. Her condition hasn’t been released.