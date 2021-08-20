Pakistan suicide bomber targets Chinese workers, 2 kids die

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s interior ministry and police say that a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a vehicle carrying Chinese workers in the restive southwest, killing two Pakistani children playing by the roadside. A Chinese and two other Pakistanis were wounded in the attack in Baluchistan province. A separatist group claimed responsibility for the bombing in the port town of Gwadar. The area is a key district in southwest Pakistan where the Chinese are working on projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The projects, including road construction and power plants to agriculture development, has cost billions of dollars.