Naval Academy expels 18 after online exam cheating probe

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — U.S. Naval Academy officials announced Friday that 18 midshipmen have been expelled and another 82 sanctioned after an investigation into cheating on an online physics exam in December. After 653 midshipmen took the final exam for General Physics I through a website in December, officials say they learned that outside sources may have been used and launched an investigation. Officials identified 105 midshipmen who likely accessed unauthorized resources and announced Friday that 18 of those midshipmen have been separated from the Naval Academy. Officials say another 82 who were found to have violated the honor concept were sanctioned and entered into a 5-month honor remediation program. Four midshipmen were found to be not in violation and one awaits adjudication.