Bolsonaro urges Brazil Senate to impeach high court justice

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has asked the Senate to impeach a Supreme Court justice — a largely symbolic move that shows he has little desire to ease tensions between his administration and the judiciary. Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco will have to decide whether there is justification to open investigations that could lead to impeachment of Justice Alexandre de Moraes. On Tuesday, Pacheco made comments to reporters widely seen as a signal that he does not see such grounds. Some Bolsonaro allies have implored him to avoid antagonizing the top court and get his legislative agenda back on track.