The Latest: Poland to deploy 100 troops for Kabul evacuation

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Poland’s president has approved the deployment of a 100-person military contingent to Afghanistan to help secure the evacuation of Polish citizens and the citizens of other countries in coordination with allies. President Andrzej Duda signed the order late Wednesday for the mission, and which is to last until Sept. 16. Meanwhile, a first plane carrying a group of people who were evacuated from Afghanistan landed at Warsaw’s military airport late Wednesday, said Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak. The group was first taken from Kabul by military plane to Uzbekistan and from there was transported on to Warsaw.