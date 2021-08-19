Nigerian police say 9 pupils taken in new school kidnapping

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police say gunmen have abducted nine students on their way home from an Islamic school in the country’s northwest, two days after a mass school abduction took place in a neighboring state. Police spokesman Isah Gambo told The Associated Press that the students were kidnapped earlier this week in Katsina state. They were whisked away by the bandits on motorcycles into a nearby forested area. The new abduction in Katsina raises fresh concerns over the ability of Nigeria’s security agencies to provide adequate security in Africa’s most populous nation particularly in its northern states, where such armed groups often attack remote communities.