Malaysia’s longest-governing party seems set to return to PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob appears to have won majority support to become Malaysia’s new leader. His backers have met the king to confirm that they support him. The secretary-general for the United Malays National Organization says 114 lawmakers from his party and others have been summoned, surpassing the 111 votes needed for a simple majority. The choice of Ismail would essentially restore the previous governing alliance. UMNO also would regain the premiership after it was ousted in a shock 2018 election defeat. Infighting in the ruling alliance cost Muhyiddin Yassin majority support in Parliament, leading him to resign as prime minister on Monday.