China pushes adoption of language, cultural symbols in Tibet

BEIJING (AP) — A top Chinese official says “all-round efforts” are needed to ensure Tibetans speak Chinese and share the “cultural symbols and images of the Chinese nation.” Politburo member Wang Yang, who oversees policy toward China’s ethnic minorities, spoke in Tibet on the 70th anniversary of the Chinese invasion of the vast Himalayan region. Critics say China’s moves to culturally assimilate Tibet spell the demise of its traditional Buddhist culture. China has highlighted its efforts to boost the economy in the region and condemned the exiled Dalai Lama as a separatist. The U.S.-based International Campaign for Tibet said the region had no cause for jubilation on the anniversary and that China’s policies had turned Tibet into an open-air prison.