Area where California family died treated as hazmat site

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say the remote forest area where the bodies of a California couple, their baby and the family dog were found was being treated as a hazmat site as authorities look for any clues on what caused the mysterious deaths. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are considering whether a toxic substance, such as gas from mines in the area, could have been responsible. Search teams located the family’s vehicle Tuesday near a gate to the Sierra National Forest and then found the bodies. The family has been identified as John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter, Miju.