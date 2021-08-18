Timeline of R. Kelly’s life, lurid rumor to criminal charges

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly has long faced allegations of lurid sexual behavior and abuse, some of which have been made public through documentaries or court documents. The 54-year-old R&B singer will once again head to court this week. His federal trial in New York begins Wednesday and will explore years of sexual abuse allegations. He has vehemently denied the allegations against him. This is a timeline of Kelly’s life, from his early days in Chicago through his rise and fall as an R&B artist.