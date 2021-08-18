Tensions high, Biden invites Israel’s new PM to Washington

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The White House says Israel’s new prime minister is coming to Washington next week, with Iran and Israel’s relationship with the Palestinians on the agenda. Presidential spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement Wednesday that Biden would welcome Naftali Bennett on August 26. In Jerusalem, Bennett called the meeting “important” and said Israel would be coming with a message of cooperation and a shared in interest in putting the brakes on Iran’s nuclear program. Psaki’s statement said the visit would be a “opportunity” to talk about advancing “peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians.” In May, Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war.