Hong Kong police arrest 4 from university student union

HONG KONG (AP) — Police say four members of a Hong Kong university student union have been arrested for allegedly advocating terrorism by paying tribute to a person who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself. Local media say those arrested Wednesday include the president and council chairman of the University of Hong Kong’s student union, who were among more than 30 students who attended a meeting last month at which they passed a motion to mourn the “sacrifice” of the attacker. The arrests are the latest use of a strict national security law that Beijing imposed on semi-autonomous Hong Kong last year after months of anti-government protests.