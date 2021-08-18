Faulconer hits GOP rival Elder as California recall heats up

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican recall candidate Kevin Faulconer now shares a target with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom: Talk radio host Larry Elder. The 69-year-old has emerged as frontrunner in the effort to replace Newsom if voters recall him Sept. 14. Newsom has highlighted his conservative views as out of touch with California. Faulconer is now piling on, focusing on Elder’s past comments appearing to endorse pregnancy discrimination in the workplace. Elder has been skipping debates with his Republican rivals. All registered voters are receiving ballots in the mail and the last day to vote is Sept. 14.