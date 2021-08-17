Israeli firefighters battle blaze near Jerusalem for 3rd day

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli firefighters worked for a third consecutive day to contain a wildfire that has consumed a large swath of forest west of Jerusalem and threatened several communities. Israel Fire and Rescue Service said Tuesday that 110 firefighting teams accompanied by eight aircraft were working to combat the fire that has consumed around 20 square kilometers (7.7 square miles) of land, making it one of the largest wildfires in the country’s history. Hot, dry weather and short winters in recent years have left the wooded hills near Jerusalem especially prone to wildfires.